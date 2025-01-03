Young Thug Returns On Lil Baby’s Album Amid “Super Slimey 2” With Future Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is feeding the fans with two Lil Baby collabs amid rumors he and Future are reuniting for “Super Slimey 2.”

Young Thug is making his official return, coming back with a bang on Lil Baby’s “Dum Dumb and Dumber,” and teasing a second collab on the deluxe, all amid rumbles that Thug and Future are reuniting for the highly anticipated Super Slimey 2.

The Atlanta rapper returns after over 900 days behind bars during the YSL RICO trial, the longest in Georgia history. Thug has kept a relatively low profile since his release on October 31, 2024, but is making a comeback.

Young Thug joined frequent collaborators Lil Baby and Future on Baby’s new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), released Friday (January 3).

Lil Baby – Dum Dumb And Dumber Featuring Young Thug & Future

The trio teamed up on “Dum Dumb and Dumber,” but it appears there is more music from all three on the way.

Lil Baby took to his Instagram Stories to announce another track with Young Thug. “Chill bra,” he urged before revealing the collab appears on the deluxe version, due Tuesday (January 7).

Thugger replied, “All that cap show me.”

Meanwhile, a trio of Atlanta producers sparked excitement among Young Thug fans, teasing a sequel to his 2017 mixtape with Future, Super Smiley.

Wheezy and Southside, two of the tape’s main producers, and ATL Jacob, who also works extensively with Future and Young Thug, linked in the studio on Thursday night.

Footage from their Instagram Stories indicates they are working on Super Slimey 2.

YSL Records teased the project back in 2019, before Thug’s incarceration. At the time, the label announced Gunna and Lil Baby would join Thug and Future on the album.

Considering the tension between Gunna and Baby, a quartet seems unlikely.