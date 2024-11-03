Young Thug Posts On Social Media For First Time Since Jail Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

is a Lil Baby collaboration on the way?

Young Thug broke his silence on Twitter (X) over the weekend, marking his first public posts since getting out of jail.

On Saturday night (November 2), he wrote simply, “Real plea deal jack,” a somewhat cryptic message referencing the non-negotiated plea deal he struck to secure his release after more than two years behind bars.

He followed up the next morning with, “Wham let’s drop one on these rats,” suggesting a possible Lil Baby collaboration is right around the corner.

Young Thug stood before Judge Whitaker and begged for his freedom during his plea hearing on Halloween (October 31). The rapper told Whitaker he was “a good guy,” who was a victim of his circumstances. Whitaker listened intently and appeared to appreciate his sentiments. When it was her turn, she warned that his lyrics and lifestyle image can mislead young kids who idolize him.

“There’s more things to rap about,” Young Thug countered. “I’ve experienced a lot of good things—I mean, I experienced more bad things—but I experienced a lot of good things, too.”

Whitaker then delivered his sentence—40 years, with the first five years served in prison and commuted by time served, 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines. That will be followed by a backloaded 20 years, which can be served in custody if he fails probation. His probation conditions are extremely strict.

Young Thug must stay out of the Atlanta Metro area for the first 10 years of his probation unless he needs to attend a funeral, wedding or such event of a close family member. He must participate in an anti-gun, anti-gang ad or concert at a local school or boys or girls club four times a year, which would count toward his community service hours. He can’t promote street gangs or violence, knowingly engage with anyone listed in the indictment or their family members and can’t posses a weapon but can be in arms reach of anyone in his security detail. He must undergo drug tests as well.

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., condemned the conditions, telling local news reporters, ““I’m totally against that because this is where he’s from. And to have a district attorney take that away from him that isn’t a residence from here, she’s from another state, and to see her take a man away from where he’s from, to have to go live somewhere else, that’s offensive to me.”