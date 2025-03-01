Young Thug Gets Good News In Battle Over Seized Assets But Fight Is Far From Over

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug regained possession of his prized jewelry amid ongoing legal battles following his 2022 RICO arrest.

Young Thug’s legal saga took a positive turn this week after the rapper successfully retrieved several pieces of valuable jewelry seized during a 2022 police raid in Georgia as part of a racketeering case.

According to court documents, a consent order issued by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker allowed the return of the high-end pieces to Rafaello & Company Inc.

Highlighting his unique style and flair, the items include a Rolex Datejust watch engraved with “King Slime,” a diamond cross pendant, an exquisite necklace with green jewels, a double-row diamond tennis necklace, diamond stud earrings and a sparkling diamond ring set with 13 stones.

Notably, the rapper still faces obstacles in reclaiming other luxury possessions, including cash and high-end vehicles seized during the arrest worth an estimated $2 million to $3 million.

Among the cars taken were a Chevrolet Corvette, a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs.

Prosecutors linked these items to alleged criminal activities under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Young Thug faced serious charges under the RICO Act in 2022, accused of leading the alleged criminal group Young Slime Life, masked as his record label Young Stoner Life.

His trial started in November 2023 and was the longest and costliest in Georgia’s history.

However, a pivotal moment arrived in October 2024 when Young Thug pleaded guilty to six charges, including gang-related activities and firearm offenses.

With this plea, he was able to avoid further imprisonment by accepting 15 years of probation instead.

A court hearing initially set to address the status of his remaining seized assets was canceled, but a new date is expected to be scheduled to provide a final resolution.