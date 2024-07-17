Young Thug RICO Trial Judge Recuses Herself Days After Assignment—New Judge Takes Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has now been assigned to preside over the case following Judge Shukura L. Ingram recusing herself from the trial.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is in shambles once again after the latest judge to be assigned to the case following the recusal of Judge Ural Glanville has removed herself.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop on Wednesday (July 17), Judge Shukura L. Ingram of the Superior Court Of Fulton County officially recused herself from the case, triggering the reassignment of the trial to another judge. News of Ingram’s move to recuse herself comes just two days after the judge was assigned to the case on July 15.

According to court documents, Ingram’s decision to recuse herself stems from the arrest of her deputy for an improper relationship with Thug’s co-defendant Big Bhris (Christian Eppinger). As a result, Ingram filed for the case to be reassigned because she did not want the appearance of impartiality if the deputy is called in as a witness in future hearings in the case.

The deputy in question had been responsible for the “courtroom and personal security” of the defendant for at least six months. She was accused of colluding with the defendant during the trial to commit a felony and “endangering the safety of citizens within the Fulton County courthouse.

Ingram was appointed to the case after Glanville was forced to exit the trial due to impartiality concerns when Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel questioned Glanville about a secret meeting between the judge, prosecutors and a key witness in June.

The defense believed Glanville and prosecutors coerced Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland into testifying in the trial. Glanville held Steel in contempt and sentenced the attorney to 20 days in jail after demanding to know the source of Steel’s information, which he refused to reveal. The Georgia Supreme Court granted bond to Steel, allowing him to avoid jail time.

According to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has now been assigned to preside over the case. Per AJC, Whitaker, who is a former Fulton County prosecutor, also worked at the state Attorney General’s Office, and has been a judge in Fulton County since 2017.

