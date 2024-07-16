Young Thug Trial Assigned To New Judge Following Recusal Ruling

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judge Ural Glanville was ordered to recuse himself from Young Thug’s RICO trial, further complicating the longest trial in Georgia history.

Judge Shukura Ingram was appointed as the new judge in Young Thug’s Georgia RICO case following the recusal of Judge Ural Glanville. Ingram started serving on the Fulton County Superior Court in 2018.

Ingram will be tasked with restoring order to Young Thug’s messy trial. Glanville, the original judge presiding over the case, was forced to exit the trial due to impartiality concerns.

Fireworks erupted in court when Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel questioned Glanville about a secret meeting between the judge, prosecutors and a key witness in June. The defense believed Glanville and prosecutors coerced Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland into testifying in the trial.

Glanville demanded to know the source of Steel’s information. Steel refused to reveal his informant. Glanville held Steel in contempt and sentenced the attorney to 20 days in jail. The Georgia Supreme Court granted bond to Steel, allowing him to avoid jail time.

Defense attorneys sought Glanville’s recusal over his courtroom shenanigans. Glanville initially refused to recuse himself before allowing another judge to settle the matter. Judge Rachel Krause ordered Glanville’s recusal on Monday (July 15).

“This Court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case,” Krause determined.

Young Thug’s lawyer was satisfied with the ruling.

“Jeffery Williams is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment, and to clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law,” Steel said. “Sadly, Judge Glanville and the prosecutors have run afoul of their duties under the law. Mr. Williams is grateful that the reviewing court agreed with him and entered the order recusing and disqualifying Judge Glanville from presiding over Mr. Williams’ case. We look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law.”

Legal experts believe Young Thug’s trial will likely end in a mistrial. A potential retrial would require new jurors. Jury selection for Young Thug’s trial lasted more than 10 months.