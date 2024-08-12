Young Thug RICO Trial: YSL Woody Admits He Lied About Rapper’s Alleged Crimes To Police

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial continues to produce unexpected and explosive hearings, and now yet another courtroom exchange between controversial defendant Lil Woody and prosecutors has gone viral.

During the most recent hearing apart of the ongoing YSL RICO trial, Kenneth Copeland, better known as Lil Woody, took the stand and confessed to fabricating stories about Young Thug’s involvement in criminal activities. Woody claims he led authorities astray, pinning crimes on Thug to alleviate the attention he was attracting from police.

“This is what happened,” Lil Woody began. “OK. The police kept locking me up for whatever they could. Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

Feeling the relentless pressure from law enforcement, Lil Woody admitted to making Young Thug a scapegoat because he was sure he wouldn’t catch any heat for the false claims.

“In my mind, I knew that the police would never go mess with him [Young Thug],” he explained. “So it was easy for me to try to throw the blame off on him, to get them off of me. And that’s what I was doing from all these years. I don’t remember what I done told them in the past, but my whole motive was Thug did it because I knew he didn’t do it, and they couldn’t lock him up.”

Woody continued, seemingly alluding to the idea that authorities were obsessed with nabbing Young Thug, which is part of the reason why he used the rapper’s name as a shield and a tactic he unabashedly exploited.

“And they keep talking about ‘Thug, Thug, Thug, Thug, Thug,” he recounted. “So guess what I’m going to tell them? ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’. What else you want me to tell them? Yeah. He killed this person. Yeah, he did that. That’s what I’m going to do.”

In another portion of his testimony, Woody went on to criticize the state’s prosecutors, alleging they have pressured him to appear in court, even though they know he has been lying. As the YSL RICO trial continues to unfold, it has already earned the title of the longest in Georgia’s history.

The trial has been ongoing for 18 months at this point and has seen multiple delays and complications, including a 10-month jury selection process and the recusal of two different judges. Other incidents such as a defendant being stabbed and key witnesses being tampered with by courtroom officials have also derailed the progress of the trial.

