Young Thug Scores Legal Win As Judge Dismisses Key Evidence In YSL RICO Case 

Young Thug returned to court a day after fellow YSL RICO defendants Gunna and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy entered plea deals.

Young Thug secured a small legal victory during Thursday’s pre-trial hearing ahead of the upcoming YSL Rico trial starting early next year.

The trial got off to an unusual start with an unexpected interruption. As Thugger’s lawyer Brian Steel argued for suppression of evidence, a video of a naked man flashed across courtroom screens.

However, the broadcast, with the message “Free Young Thug” displayed across the screen, was quickly shut down by security, and the trial reconvened.

Young Thug was seeking to exclude evidence obtained from cell phones seized during a search of the rapper’s home in 2015. A judge tossed the charges stemming from the raid ruling the search unconstitutional.

Thug’s lawyer argued the devices seized in that raid were suppressed by written order in April of 2017 and should have been returned to the rapper, but never were.

Judge Glanville sided with Young Thug, making the evidence inadmissible by prosecutors.

“You didn’t have the right to keep that,” the judge stated. “You didn’t have the right to keep that particular evidence.”

Young Thug just took a massive W in his Rico case today after the judge dismissed illegally obtained evidence by the State of Georgia where in 2017 they illegally accessed Young Thugs phone 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/A2u8jLsihh — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) December 16, 2022

Gunna Did Not Rat On Young Thug Says Lawyer

Young Thug appeared in court for the first time since Gunna and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy secured their freedom after entering plea deals on Wednesday.

Despite accusations of Gunna snitching on Young Thug, the “Pushin P” hitmaker’s lawyer claims the rumors are false.

Gunna entered an Alford Plea allowing him to maintain his innocence. The judge sentenced him to five years with four years suspended with credit for one year served.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Gunna admitted YSL is a gang and attested to having “personal knowledge” of their criminal activity.

Gunna’s lawyer said any suggestion that his client snitched is false.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Steve Sadow wrote on Instagram. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug returns to court for his pre-trial hearing on Dec. 19 before RICO trial begins in January 2023.