Young Thug Shows Love To Tyreek Hill Amid Release Of Bodycam Arrest Footage  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug returned the support Tyreek Hill has given him after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was detained following a traffic stop.

Tyreek Hill has shown his support for Young Thug during his incarceration and the rapper returned the love after the NFL superstar was detained by police.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver ran into trouble with cops following a traffic stop on Sunday (September 8) while driving to the Dolphins’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The cheetah’s free!” Young Thug tweeted on Monday, referring to Tyreek Hill by his nickname.

Hill was eventually released with a citation, but bodycam footage of the incident sparked outrage and an outpouring of support. The video shows officers dragging Hill out of his car and forcing him onto the ground. Another officer pinned Hill to the ground, placing him in a hold.

‘When we tell you to do something, you do it. You understand?” one officer told Hill. “Not what you want, what we tell you. You’re a little f###### confused.”

The Dolphins issued a statement condemning the “overly aggressive and violent” conduct by cops.

Tyreek Hill told CNN he was still shocked over the incident. ‘It just all happened so fast and I really couldn’t like gather everything that was happening,” Hill explained. “I wasn’t moving fast because you know I got injuries, I got things that I go through. I play a physical sport, I’ve been doing this for a moment now man so I’m dealing with some stuff, so I guess the officers they felt like I wasn’t doing it on their timing.”

He added, “I was doing it but I’m still kind of shell shocked from it. I’m embarrassed.”

Meanwhile, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association defended the cops, noting that Hill was never arrested and arguing that he was not was not cooperative.