Young Thug Erupts With Laughter In Viral Trial Moment Sparked By Lil Woody 

Lil Woody marked his last day of testimony in the YSL RICO trial with another viral moment, sending Young Thug into fits of laughter.

Kenneth “Woody” Copeland was back on the witness stand on Tuesday (September 3). At one point, he was asked whether Young Thug had a problem with Rich Homie Quan coming over.

However, he got tired of answering questions and attempted to get the answer directly from the horse’s mouth.

“Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie?” Woody asks Thug. Another camera angle shows Young Thug in fits of laughter, hiding his face in his hands and shaking his head. He continued laughing as several others, including his attorney Brian Steele, joined in.

Lil Woody has been a controversial figure in the Young Thug trial since first taking the stand on June 7. He’s been evasive, frequently declining to answer questions and has even admitted to lying during police interviews.

Last month, he confessed to shooting up the barbershop owned by the father of rapper Rich Homie Quan.

However, the Atlanta rapper called Lil Woody out during a recent interview, accusing him of “exaggerating” and “embellishing” the truth about the years-old incident.

“The barbershop did get shot up,” Quan confirmed. “It wasn’t like what he said it was. The same day the barbershop got shot up, it was back up and running, so it couldn’t have been like what he said it was.”

Lil Woody also went viral last month after enticing Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, to use the n-word.