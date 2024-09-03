Rich Homie Quan Calls Lil Woody “A Liar” For Claiming He Shot Up His Dad’s Barbershop

Find out how Rich Homie Quan addresses Lil Woody’s bold statements in the YSL RICO Trial. Get the inside scoop on this ongoing legal battle.

Rich Homie Quan has addressed Lil Woody’s recent testimony during a hearing part of the ongoing YSL RICO Trial.

In his latest interview, the Atlanta rapper called Lil Woody out by name for allegedly “exaggerating” and “embellishing” the truth. Woody, a former associate of Young Thug, claimed he was responsible for shooting up a barbershop owned by Quan’s father. The incident, which took place several years ago, has resurfaced in the media spotlight due to Woody’s bold statements on the shooting in the courtroom.

In response, Quan proclaimed that “Woody’s a liar,” even though he acknowledged the shooting did occur. However, he quickly downplayed the severity of the event and backed up his side of the story by providing evidence of such.

“The barbershop did get shot up,” Quan confirmed. “It wasn’t like what he said it was. The same day the barbershop got shot up, it was back up and running, so it couldn’t have been like what he said it was.”

While Quan refrained from delving too deeply into the specifics, his remarks implied that the individuals close to the matter were well in the know about the occurrence before Woody divulged about it on the stand.

“Shout out to Woody, but n##### know,” he added.

After he asked Judge Paige Reese Whitaker if he could be charged with a crime, and it was confirmed he wouldn’t be, Lil Woody detailed his involvement in the 2014 shooting. He explained that he and an associate known as “Threat” decided to target the barbershop as part of an ongoing feud.

“Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan’s dad’s barbershop on Bankhead. It wasn’t about him personally, but we needed to send a message that we ain’t the ones to play with…we ain’t the ones to play with, and we wanted to make it clear that nobody should be messing with us or trying to test our loyalty.”

The tension between Quan and Young Thug, who is currently facing RICO charges alongside other YSL members, dates back to their fallout several years ago. The two were once close collaborators and part of the Rich Gang collective, but their relationship soured, leading to public feuds and diss tracks. This animosity may have played a role in the alleged targeting of Quan’s father’s business. Despite the resurfacing of this old feud, Rich Homie Quan seems determined to keep the focus on his music and career, choosing not to dwell on past conflicts.