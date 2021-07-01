Young Thug Starring Opposite Tiffany Haddish In New Movie “Throw It Back”

Young Thug is going to flex is acting chops and upcoming movie “Throw It Back” starring Tiffany Haddish!

Young Thug has been cast opposite one of the movie biz’s rising stars in Tiffany Haddish’s new film, “Throw It Back.”

Shahadi Wright-Joseph is blossoming into Hollywood’s “It” girl.

The teen possesses everything from breathtaking looks, unbelievable talent, and a resume that is simply nothing to sneeze at, and with this pairing with the chart-topping YSL recording artist, it seems that she is in a position to open doors to her Tinseltown world.

According to Deadline, Thugger will not only co-star alongside the pint-size Brooklyn bomber in what will be his acting debut but will serve as executive producer and supervise the soundtrack.

Sure to be a cult classic, the film will make you think of Jamie Fox’s Annie, a lot of Nick Cannon’s “Drumline*, and a dash of Chris Stokes’ *You Got Served.”

Joseph plays Wytrell, a high school senior who aims to get “discovered” by a controversial Miami rapper.

Said superstar, played by Young Thug, has a music video and kids are competing to be in the top spot in the visual. Wytrell battles for a spot and the drama basically rolls from there.

The film is described as follows: “a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of Southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.”