Young Thug Trial: Judge Severs YSL Co-Defendant’s Case Over Mental Health

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is one of 10 remaining defendants in the slow-moving YSL RICO trial, which is still waiting for a jury to be seated.

Young Thug’s co-defendant Jayden Myrick will be tried separately in the YSL RICO case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Judge Ural Glanville severed Myrick’s case on Monday (May 8). Glanville made the ruling after learning Myrick hasn’t taken psychiatric medication since December 2022.

Earlier this year, Glanville ordered Young Thug’s co-defendant to undergo a mental health evaluation. Myrick raised concerns when he claimed to be receiving legal advice from Joe Biden and Donald Trump at a hearing.

“I’m not the regular inmate, I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they be talking to me,” he said. “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

Myrick is already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of murder, robbery and other charges in a 2018 shooting.

Young Thug is one of 10 defendants left in the YSL RICO trial. Last week, two of Young Thug’s co-defendants had their cases severed due to their attorneys’ maternity leave.

Jury selection for the YSL RICO trial began in January. Young Thug and his co-defendants are still waiting for a jury to be seated.

Young Thug has remained in jail since his May 2022 arrest. He sought bond for the fourth time in April. A judge denied his previous three requests.