Young Thug & YFN Lucci End Feud With Surprise Features On Each Other’s Albums

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and YFN Lucci stunned the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene by ending their feud and appearing on each other’s albums released the same day.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci shocked the Hip-Hop world Friday (September 26) by appearing on each other’s albums, signaling the end of a years-long feud that once split Atlanta’s rap scene down the middle.

The two rappers, who had been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for nearly a decade, dropped their respective projects — UY Scuti from Young Thug and Already Legend from YFN Lucci — on September 26.

But the real headline came from their unexpected features on each other’s albums, a move that insiders say was intentional and meant to close the chapter on their public conflict.

Lucci appears on “Whaddup Jesus,” a melodic track that touches on their shared past, with Thug nodding to old street tensions.

Meanwhile, Thug shows up on Lucci’s “Still Waiting” alongside 21 Savage, marking a moment many thought would never happen.

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Drop On The Same Day

The mutual features weren’t just symbolic — they were strategic. Sources close to both camps confirmed the collaboration was planned as a way to shift the narrative in Atlanta Hip-Hop, which has long been shaped by beefs and rivalries.

The rollout included some lighthearted trolling on social media, but behind the scenes, the move was serious and calculated.

UY Scuti marks Young Thug’s first full-length release since being released from jail in October 2024.

The 20-track album runs just over 74 minutes and includes appearances from Future, Cardi B, Ken Carson, T.I., Sexxy Red, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, Mariah the Scientist and more.

Thug uses the project to reflect on his time behind bars, relationships, and regrets, especially on the single “Miss My Dogs.”

Lucci’s Already Legend is his first major project since returning home earlier in 2025.

The 21-track album spans 55 minutes and includes previously released singles like “Would You Care?” and “JAN. 31st (my truth).”

The fact that both rappers chose to feature each other on the same day, on albums that dropped simultaneously, is being viewed by many as a deliberate and public truce.