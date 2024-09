The post in question is a professional photo of his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist walking down a runway in a bikini.

Young Thug, who’s been locked up in a Fulton County jail since 2022, shared an Instagram post for the first time since January. Par for the course, it has social media abuzz. The post in question is a professional photo of his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist walking down a runway in a bikini.

He wrote in the caption, “Send me a hard copy of this picture I’m tryna do sum right fast,” which immediately led to an onslaught of masturbation jokes. As one fan wrote, “Admitting Stroking the chicken publicly is crazy.” Another said, “bro tryna beat it in the cell.” But there were also people who quickly shut that down with comments like, “maaaan y’all chill lol bruh might be tryna get somebody to draw a portrait of @mariahthescientist or some’n.”

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist began drumming up relationship rumors in early 2022. While the pair didn’t officially confirmed their status, their public interactions and frequent collaboration only fueled the speculation. Mariah has shown support for Young Thug, especially during his legal battles related to the RICO charges brought against him later that year. She’s also been vocal on social media about her love for him, often sharing cryptic posts that fans interpret as referencing their relationship. In return, Young Thug has shown admiration for Mariah’s work, reportedly attending her performances and supporting her music career before his arrest.

Young Thug’s trial stems from a sweeping indictment in 2022, which named him and several other members of the YSL (Young Slime Life) collective of operating as a criminal street gang. The charges, which include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, accuse Young Thug of being a leader of YSL and link him to a series of violent crimes, including drug trafficking, robbery, and even murder. The prosecution has argued that Young Thug’s music and lyrics, as well as social media posts, serve as evidence of his involvement in criminal activity. These accusations have been highly controversial, sparking debate over whether rap lyrics should be used as legal evidence, as critics argue it infringes on artistic expression.

Throughout the trial, Young Thug has maintained his innocence, with his legal team arguing that YSL is simply a record label—not a criminal enterprise. Several co-defendants have also been charged, adding complexity to the case as some have negotiated plea deals in exchange for testimony.