Young Thug’s “Slime City” to Feature Homes, a Waterpark, Dirt Bike Track and “Slime Fest”

Young Thug has big plans for his 100 acre plot of land that sounds like a mini-metropolis with homes, a waterpark, dirt bike track and more!

Young Thug was gifted a 100-acre plot of land for his 30th birthday earlier this month by his manager, Geoff Ogunlesi.

Thugger’s Atlanta Realtor, Trey Williams took to his Instagram to share the news and a glimpse of the plot saying, “Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1 his manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️”

A voice on the video was heard saying “100 acres of land you can build your own subdivision. This is how you invest your money,” prompting speculation that a whole Smile City subdivision was in the works.

Trey spoke to TMZ and revealed exactly what the plans for “Slime City” are. Young Thug wants to subdivide the property and build homes, a waterpark, and maybe even a camping site! He also plans to host his annual “Slime Fest” there and wants to construct a dirt bike trail on the property.

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams has already enlisted the services of architects and engineers and is working on obtaining the relevant permits. Once everything is in place it’s full steam ahead!

Young Thug is getting ready to release his upcoming album in October titled “Punk.” As part of the rollout for the project, he collaborated with Adobe in a print design contest. Competitors have to design a jacket for the rapper and the three lucky winners will have their design made into a jacket for him. They also pick up a cool $3,000 cash prize and earn 12-months complimentary access to Adobe Creative Cloud.