YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reacts To People Criticizing Him For Painting His Nails

See what #NBAYoungBoy has to say to his detractors.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has built a very loyal fan base over the last five to seven years. However, the rapper born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden still has a legion of haters as well.

Some of those critics garnered a reaction from YoungBoy Never Broke Again on social media. The 23-year-old Louisiana native used his Instagram page to address anyone that took issue with his black-painted nails.

“Y’all been playing with the slime, huh? Y’all been playing with the slime,” said YoungBoy on Instagram Live. “See all y’all used to love me, but now don’t nobody love me, mama. But I think y’all forgot. I ain’t never like y’all b###### anyway. So what the problem is?”

The Last Slimeto album creator continued, “They want to talk about my nails. I done f##### them up now. Everybody wanna play with the slime. But it’s all good, you know I’m a big troll. As long as I ain’t no dead troll.”

As YoungBoy’s IG Live viewership rose from 37,000 users to 150,000 users in less than a minute, the southern rhymer again addressed coloring his fingernails. He said, “You can talk about my nails all you want, b####. I know somebody who wishes they could paint their nails right now.”

YoungBoy went on to say some people are hurting his feelings. Right before his viewership numbers hit 200,000 users, he ended that Instagram Live stream. YoungBoy closed out by saying, “Oh no, that’s too many people watching me. Bye.”

When it comes to his music career, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released four #1 projects. The prolific recording artist dropped multiple full-length bodies of work in 2022. Ma’ I Got a Family arrived on October 21.