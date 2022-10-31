YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Ma’ I Got A Family’ & Jeezy’s ‘Snofall’ Open In The Top 10

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two high-profile southern rappers presented new DJ Drama-hosted bodies of work on October 21. YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped Ma’ I Got a Family, and Jeezy came back with Snofall.

Both NBA Youngboy and Jeezy managed to make it into the Top 10 region of the latest Billboard 200. While Pop star Taylor Swift’s Midnights debuted at #1 with 1.6 million units, the Hip Hop representatives held their own on the chart.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Ma’ I Got a Family launched at #7 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 first-week units. The mixtape pulled in 52 million on-demand official streams (36,500 units) during the tracking period.

Jeezy’s Snofall opened at #9 on the Billboard 200. The Gangsta Grillz effort amassed 31,000 first-week units. Of that total, 28,000 units came from the 38.45 million streams of the album’s songs.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again now has twelve Top 10 projects in his career. Four of the 23-year-old, Louisiana-bred rhymer’s releases made it to #1 on the Billboard 200. AI YoungBoy 2, 38 Baby 2, Top, and Sincerely, Kentrell each spent one week in the top spot.

Snofall became Jeezy’s eleventh Top 10 entry. The 45-year-old Georgia native’s discography currently contains the Billboard 200 top-charting albums Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, The Recession, and Trap or Die 3.

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200, Lil Baby’s former #1 It’s Only Me slipped to #2. Bad Bunny’s Verano Sin Ti fell one position to #3. The Weeknd’s The Highlights remained at #5. Beyonce’s Renaissance closed out at #10.