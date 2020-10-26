YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Under Investigation For Assault In Texas

(AllHipHop News)
Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) could be back in trouble with the law once again. The 21-year-old rapper and his crew are reportedly under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man in Texas.
According to TMZ, law enforcement in Harris County is looking into accusations that Youngboy and members of his entourage put a bag over the alleged victim’s head, kicked him, punched him, and pistol-whipped him. The incident supposedly took place in the garage of a studio in Katy, Texas.
The celebrity news website reports:
At this point, our sources say NBA YoungBoy then FaceTimed his manager and said, “I got him here.” We’re told the man claimed the manager told NBA to release him because he just beat a case and didn’t need more legal trouble. Our sources say someone was then ordered to drop off the alleged victim in front of his house. Once there, the alleged victim was driven to the hospital by his mom and GF.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has a history of legal issues. In 2017, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to a suspended 10-year prison term and three years of active probation.
The following year, Gaulden was arrested in Florida on a Georgia warrant for assault, weapons violations, and kidnapping after being caught on surveillance video allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a hotel. Late last month, YoungBoy was among 16 people arrested in East Baton Rouge after police supposedly found handguns, rifles, marijuana, and Xanax on the set of a music video. Gaulden was released on a $75,000 bond. He proclaimed his innocence in the Louisiana case.