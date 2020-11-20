YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Rich The Kid Join Forces For ‘Nobody Safe’ Joint Album

(AllHipHop News)
Another week and another collaborative rap project has hit DSPs. The latest joint effort comes from Louisiana’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Georgia’s Rich The Kid.
YoungBoy and Rich’s Nobody Safe arrived overnight via Rich Forever Music/Empire. The 15-track collection features guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, and Quando Rondo.
Nobody Safe comes after YoungBoy recently dropping Until I Return just nine days ago. This year has seen the 21-year-old rhymer also release the Still Flexin, Still Steppin and 38 Baby 2 mixtapes as well as his Top album.
In March, Rich The Kid returned with his third studio LP titled Boss Man. That body of work contained the track “Racks On” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.