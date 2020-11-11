YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops ‘Until I Return’ Mixtape

(AllHipHop News)
Wednesday saw the arrival of two surprise projects from rappers associated with Atlantic Records. Kodak Black’s Bill Israel was joined by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Until I Return.
Youngboy uploaded 11 new tracks to his official YouTube channel. All of the songs featured a thumbnail image that included the phrase “21 A Curse Inside Vegas.”
Previously, the 21-year-old southerner dropped Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, and Top in 2020. He also recently appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” with Nicki Minaj.
