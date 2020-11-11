YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops ‘Until I Return’ Mixtape

By : / Categories : News / November 11, 2020

The Baton Rouge rhymer is back with more new music.

(AllHipHop News) 

Wednesday saw the arrival of two surprise projects from rappers associated with Atlantic Records. Kodak Black’s Bill Israel was joined by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Until I Return.

Youngboy uploaded 11 new tracks to his official YouTube channel. All of the songs featured a thumbnail image that included the phrase “21 A Curse Inside Vegas.”

Previously, the 21-year-old southerner dropped Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, and Top in 2020. He also recently appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” with Nicki Minaj.

