Yung Bleu Says “I’m Completely Innocent” After Arrest For Allegedly Body-Slamming Woman  

Yung Bleu has spoken out following his arrest for misdemeanor battery after allegedly body-slamming a woman during a dispute, claiming he’s “completely innocent.”

The “You’re Mines Still” hitmaker was reportedly arrested on Sunday (October 15) and spent a few days in jail.

On Thursday evening (October 20) Yung Bleu took to Instagram with a statement declaring his innocence. He told his followers he would soon own his masters and has launched “a recording, Marketing distribution, media, and film company,” out of a “2 million dollar facility,” he built himself. “So y’all [know] the storm coming. The FAKE NEWS, the slander.”

He continued, “I’m off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu, I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just [know] this about to be one of toughest times to be a fan of mine because I’m about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate and you [know] THEY hate that.” Read his statement below.

Yung Bleu speaks after being arrested pic.twitter.com/rouaLvSrzl — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) October 20, 2023

Authorities charged Yung Bleu with misdemeanor battery after a woman claimed he attacked her during an argument at her home, according to TMZ. The woman claims a confrontation occurred after Yung Bleu showed up unannounced to pick up a 10-year-old child.

She told Hall County Sheriff’s Office Bleu picked her up and threw her to the ground. He then left with the child but returned to the residence a short time later. He then left for a second time before authorities arrived.

The woman claimed she suffered injuries to her hip and right arm during the altercation. She refused to be taken to a hospital.