Yung Bleu Accused Of Injuring Woman; Released From Jail After Posting Bond

Yung Bleu was arrested for misdemeanor battery after a woman claimed the rapper attacked her at home in Georgia.

Yung Bleu landed in jail for allegedly body-slamming a woman during an altercation in Georgia. According to TMZ, he was charged with misdemeanor battery.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a 911 call from a woman on Sunday (October 15). The woman said Yung Bleu attacked her after the two got into an argument at her home.

Yung Bleu allegedly showed up at her place unannounced. He planned to take a 10-year-old child from the residence, which led to a confrontation. The rapper/singer allegedly picked up the woman and threw her on the ground. She told officers he left with the child before returning and quickly leaving for a second time.

The woman claimed she suffered injuries to her hip and right arm. She did not allow medics to bring her to a hospital.

Yung Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, spent a few days in the Hall County Jail following his October 15 arrest. He was released on a $2,400 bond.

Last month, Yung Bleu abruptly canceled his Love Scars Tour. He apologized to fans and promised to perform free shows in all the cities he missed. The tour cancellation was preceded by cheating allegations and a feud with his former mentor Boosie Badazz.