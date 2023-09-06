Yung Bleu Apologizes To His Wife For Cheating Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Love in the Way” performer found himself in the hot seat.

American rapper Yung Bleu has been in the news headlines a lot in recent weeks. For example, the Alabama native faced accusations that he cheated on his wife.

TikToker Tenom exposed Yung Bleu for flying her out to New York for a date. In response, the Love Scars II album creator claimed he never had sex with the woman because of her personal hygiene.

The entire ordeal led to Yung Bleu’s spouse, Tiemeria, suggesting a divorce from the recording artist was imminent. Bleu took to social media to offer Tiemeria a public mea culpa.

“I would like to publicly apologize to my wife. I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. [You’re] such a good woman. Solid. Rare. And I love and appreciate you,” posted Bleu.

The 29-year-old entertainer continued, “It’s a lot that this industry [brings]. [It’s] a fast life. And sometimes as men, we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me!”

“Hope this message reaches you somehow. Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything,” he concluded.

Yung Bleu’s music career has taken a backseat to the drama throughout the month of September, so far. In addition, the “Love in the Way” performer has been clashing online with his former mentor, Boosie Badazz.