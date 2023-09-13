Yung Bleu Abruptly Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Amid Public Spats With Wife And Lil Boosie 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Bleu has dramatically cut short his Love Scars tour, canceling after performing less than half the dates on the 17-stop trek. The “You’re Mines Still“ hitmaker has been going viral on social media recently following a couple of public spats. His wife aired him out after a Philadelphia woman revealed her flew her out […]

Yung Bleu has dramatically cut short his Love Scars tour, canceling after performing less than half the dates on the 17-stop trek.

The “You’re Mines Still“ hitmaker has been going viral on social media recently following a couple of public spats. His wife aired him out after a Philadelphia woman revealed her flew her out before Bleu apologized to his spouse. Then Boosie Badazz reignited the beef with his former protégé over their contract dispute.

However, earlier this week, fans began complaining that dates for his upcoming shows were being canceled.

Bleu was slated to perform in Richmond, VA, and Philadelphia, PA, on September 9 and 12, respectively, but fans noticed they could not access their tickets.

Then, on the day the show was due to roll into Philly, Yung Bleu finally updated fans, announcing he axed the remainder of the tour.

“Words can’t explain how I feel about the remainder of this tour being canceled,” he wrote. Bleu said that he wrote the update himself before taking accountability for calling off the tour.

“I sincerely apologize to every fan I disappointed,” he added. “When things like this happen the only person to blame is “The Artist” so I accept it . I won’t make excuses.”

The Alabama native explained he’s prioritizing getting his house and family back “in order.” He also revealed he’s dissociating from social media and getting his mental health right.

“A man cannot do anything if his house is not in order,” Yung Bleu stated before offering free shows to ticket holders who missed out on the canceled tour dates.

Read his post in full below.