Yung Gravy Dating Addison Rae’s Mother Sheri Easterling; Admits To Loving MILFs

Yung Gravy walked the red carpet in matching outfits with Addison Rae’s mother and revealed he was dating her! Read more!

Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, and rapper Yung Gravy are an item.

On Sunday, the mother-of-three and the rapper walked the red carpet together at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards staged at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sheri and Yung Gravy, real name Matthew Hauri, opted for matching lavender outfits, and at one point, the 42-year-old was spotted giving her new beau a kiss on the cheek.

“We met online, and we connected right away,” Yung Gravy told MTV reporters. “You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets, and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs (Mother I’d Like to F###), and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

When asked how she felt attending the awards ceremony with Yung Gravy, Sheri replied, “I am super excited and… I’m just happy.”

Earlier this month, Yung Gravy, 26, revealed during an appearance on Jeff FM that he was going on a date with Sheri “soon.”

Sheri confirmed she had split from Addison’s father, Monty Lopez, in July.