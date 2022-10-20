Yung Joc Asks Fans To Help Him Retrieve $1800 Sent To The Wrong Person

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Was #YungJoc just trolling to promote a new TV show?

Jasiel “Yung Joc” Robinson called out to his 1.3 million Instagram followers for assistance. Apparently, the “It’s Goin’ Down” hitmaker made an error while trying to send a digital payment.

Yung Joc posted a screenshot of a text conversation from October 4th to his Instagram page. The texts included the Atlanta-raised rapper asking an unknown person to return $1800 supposedly transferred by accident.

“I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money…. can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?” wrote Yung Joc in his IG caption.

Joc used Gangsta Boo’s “Where Dem Dollas At” as the soundtrack for his Instagram message. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member also reposted his fans who contacted the number to his Instagram Story.

In a separate Instagram video, Yung Joc claimed he spoke to the individual that allegedly received the $1800 and they are willing to send the money back. In the clip, Joc said, “I actually told them, ‘You gotta bigger blessing.’ If they would’ve returned that money, I would’ve did something even bigger for them.”

Joc also used that same Instagram post to promote a potential television program. The New Joc City album creator wrote, “😂 Sometimes you have to trust your gut!!!!!! I have a New Game Show!!!!!! This gonna be BIG!!!!! S/O @vh1 I love yall for believing in me and my wild antics🙏🏾.”

In addition to once being a regular on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise, Yung Joc took part in the cable network’s horror reality series Scared Famous. The 42-year-old entertainer also hosts the nationally syndicated Streetz Morning Takeover radio show.