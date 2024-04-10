Yung Miami Accused Of Stealing Lyrics & Challenged To Fight: “Run The Fade”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DajshaDoll believed Yung Miami’s new single “CFWM” copied a line from the Ohio rapper’s song “R.I.P. Pimp C.”

Up-and-coming rapper DajshaDoll called out Yung Miami for allegedly stealing lyrics. DajshaDoll claimed a line from her song “R.I.P. Pimp C” was stolen by the City Girls member, who used it for the new single “CFWM” featuring Skilla Baby.

“@yungmiami305 IAH you back to yo old face before the surgery,” DajshaDoll wrote on Instagram. “you might as well catch the flight to the hood and come catch this fade … career down the drain can’t come up wit yo own s### so you joc me you was better off just saying you ah DajshaDoll fan cause EVERYBODY know where that line come from … at this point round these industry 🕳️s UP ‼️ you b###### to inspired and im not flattered.”

Yung Miami’s “CFWM” dropped on Wednesday (April 10). The line in question was “I’ll go live right now without a f###### filter.”

DajshaDoll was convinced Yung Miami stole the lyrics. The Ohio-bred artist wanted to settle the dispute with her fists.

“Career down the drain so you needed inspo from me,” DajshaDoll wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “if you wanted ah feature could have said that … run the fade @YungMiami305.”

She added, “Getting p##### on by diddy wasn’t working so she said yeah let’s joc DajshaDoll … all the money in the world and 🕳️s biting off my broke asz #BIGGER.

The biting accusations added to Yung Miami’s drama-filled week. She bickered with fellow City Girls member JT over alleged sneak disses on Monday (April 8). The duo’s personal issues played out in the public eye as they traded insults on social media. Cooler heads prevailed once JT and Yung Miami had a conversation offline.

“Jatavia I love you,” Yung Miami declared on X. “I’m moving on!”

JT responded, “I love you more. I actually love you the most.”

The City Girls released their latest album, RAW, in 2023.