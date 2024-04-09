City Girls Make Peace After Day Of Mud-Slinging & Accusations  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT and Yung Miami eventually patched things up after a day of arguing prompted by accusations of “sneak dissing.”

City Girls fans can breathe a sigh of relief as JT and Yung Miami have squashed their beef after a day of bickering online.

The conflict seemingly escalated out of nowhere, with Miami accusing JT of “sneak dissing” her. She also felt JT shaded her on “No Bars” and “Sideways,” and believes her longtime collaborator tried “to kick me while I’m down” amid Diddy’s legal drama.

City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami go back-and-forth on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/8whV9wRYRz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 8, 2024

However, after hours of airing out their issues publicly, the duo got on the phone to patch things up. Nonetheless, things almost went left following their peace talks.

“If I’m ever mad I have a reason to be behind close doors,” JT wrote. “You have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over. You never come to my defense when I would ve literally took a bullet for you! When [Caresha Please] popped off I was there 1st episode, & when someone canceled I showed up in a red wig!”

JT continued, “Keep calling me mad like the internet do but you know me my heart pump Gold! I wish you the best always & I love how fast you got on here behind [Saucy] Santana!”

Yung Miami was perplexed as they had apparently just squashed their beef.

“Jatavia we just got off the phone,” Miami replied. “l’m so confused now we back to the internet?????”

JT claimed, “This tweet was BEFORE the phone conversation,” but there seemed to be some lingering tension. “Im glad to see you know how to respond! You nonchalant about everything else!” she added.

Regardless, Yung Miami was over it and extended the olive branch to JT. “Jatavia I love you. I’m moving on!” she declared before IT replied, “I love you more. I actually love you the most!”