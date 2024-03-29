Yung Miami Denies Receiving $250K Monthly Payments From Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Rod claimed Yung Miami was one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers in a lawsuit filed against the Hip-Hop mogul.

Diddy’s legal issues created drama for his ex-girlfriend Yung Miami. The City Girls member lashed out on social media after she was confronted with an old rumor claiming Diddy paid her $250,000 per month while they dated.

“Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “N##### don’t even pay that for child support why tf would a n#### ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??”

Yung Miami faced backlash for her relationship with Diddy once multiple women started suing him for sexual assault in November 2023. Her situation became more complicated when producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Lil Rod implicated Yung Miami in his Diddy lawsuit in an amended complaint filed in March. Lil Rod identified her as one of Diddy’s sex workers and mentioned a monthly stipend.

“Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” Lil Rod’s lawyer wrote. “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill. It is unclear if they were provided the appropriate United States federal tax documents for these payments or if they independently declared these payments on their taxes.”

Lil Rod also accused Yung Miami of transporting drugs for Diddy. According to Lil Rod, she traveled from Florida to Virginia to bring pink cocaine to Diddy in April 2023. A TMZ report suggested her team had evidence to debunk Lil Rod’s story.

Diddy is under federal investigation for sex trafficking, among other allegations. Homeland Security raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes but no charges have been filed as of yet.