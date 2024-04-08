City Girls Implodes As JT & Yung Miami’s Issues Play Out In Public

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami questioned why JT sneak dissed her, which resulted in a heated argument between the City Girls members.

JT and Yung Miami’s friendship appeared to be in peril. The City Girls members bickered online after Yung Miami accused JT of sneak dissing on Monday (April 8).

“A b#### been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain’t say s### what a b#### mad at me fa?????!!!!!!” Yung Miami wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

JT responded, “Oh Ms.mama this your LAST day playing dumb! It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down…. Caresha please! And this time leave Santana home!”

In JT’s eyes, she was never “the problem” in the duo’s relationship. JT claimed she always supported Yung Miami from the beginning.

“I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack s### to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train!” JT wrote. “But like I said we can sit & talk about it!”

Yung Miami insisted JT was the one responsible for their issues. Yung Miami believed JT’s songs “No Bars” and “Sideways” were disses.

“For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy!” Yung Miami wrote. “Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven’t said s### back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your s### with my chest & showed love so what’s the real problem here???”

She added, “You LET THE INTERNET PUT IN YOUR HEAD THAT IM JEALOUS OF YOU! WHEN YOU KNOW IM THE ONE THAT ALWAYS PUSHED US YOU HAVE RESENTMENT TOWARDS TO & that’s ok!!!”

JT denied dissing Yung Miami.

“Oh wow you’re really losing it!” JT wrote. “If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me….ATTENTION seeking as usual!”

Yung Miami felt betrayed by her longtime collaborator amid Diddy’s legal drama.

“A b#### trying to kick me while I’m down and play into these narratives!” Yung Miami wrote. “Is dangerous when I been nothing but a friend to you!!!!!

JT said she supported her fellow City Girls member during the difficult time. Yung Miami rejected the claim.

“You looking for a way out of your situation who was the first person called you when it all started?” JT asked. “You’re a sad f###### case!!!!”

Yung Miami fired back, “NOT YOU. You weird but always wanna act like I’m a weirdo you always mad it’s always a problem & all I try to do is push you tell you, you the s### you can rap, you should model etc! You always mad you doing your s### as you should CONGRATULATIONS but somehow you STILL MAD AT!!!!!!”

The City Girls dropped their latest album RAW in 2023. JT started focusing on her solo endeavors in 2024.