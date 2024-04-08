JT Claps Back At Fan Claiming Yung Miami Carried City Girls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “No Bars” performer says both members contributed to their success.

JT and Yung Miami make up the rap duo known as City Girls. In recent months, the two women have focused more on their individual careers than the group.

That separation between Yung Miami and JT led some fans to believe City Girls had ended. The speculation of a split increased after the Quality Control-signed act’s most recent album, RAW, performed poorly on the charts.

One social media user claimed Miami was more responsible for City Girls’ success. The person tweeted, “Acting like Yung Miami didn’t carry the City Girls and save JT name is CRAZY… Y‘all weird tho.”

In response, JT posted, “B#### KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH! I WROTE MY MUSIC UNTIL THE SUN CAME UP. I WENT TO PRISON FROM THE STUDIO. WE BOTH DID OUR JOBS AS THE CITY GIRLS! WE BOTH CONTRIBUTED! This how s### start, you don’t know s### ,[you’re] WEIRD!”

B#### KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH! I WROTE MY MUSIC UNTIL THE SUN CAME UP I WENT TO PRISON FROM THE STUDIO WE BOTH DID OUR JOBS AS THE CITY GIRLS! WE BOTH CONTRIBUTED! this how s### start, you don’t know s### YOUR WEIRD! https://t.co/l9WtIDPgZN — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 8, 2024

JT (born Jatavia Johnson) served time in federal prison for aggravated identity theft beginning in 2018. At the time, City Girls was preparing to release their debut studio album, Girl Code.

Yung Miami took on the responsibility of promoting Girl Code. The singles “Twerk” featuring Cardi B and “Act Up” became Top 40 hits during JT’s stint behind bars.

City Girls went on to put out City on Lock in 2020 and RAW in 2023. RAW hosted the JT single “No Bars.” The South Florida representative also embarked on a solo headlining tour this year.