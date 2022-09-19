Yung Miami Claims She’s Retired From Making Rap Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Caresha could be walking away from the booth for good.

Florida-bred rap duo City Girls scored Top 40 hits in 2019 with “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B. One half of the group, Yung Miami, is apparently ready to leave the rap game already.

On Sunday, Yung Miami tweeted her reactions to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons versus Los Angeles Rams game. Another Twitter user asked the woman born Caresha Brownlee if she understood football.

The Quality Control representative responded, “Yes I cheered up until high school I know football very well!!!!!!!” This led to a different Twitter user telling Yung Miami to make better music.

“B#### I don’t even rap no more! Eat this P#### hoe I retired!” Yung Miami shot back at her online critic. Many of the rapper’s fans then began questioning if she was really walking away from the recording studio.

B#### I don’t even rap no more! Eat this P#### hoe I retired! https://t.co/FoMYVVfLrY — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2022

If Yung Miami does retire from making music, she will likely lean more toward her role as a new media figure. Miami’s Caresha Please podcast launched on the Revolt network earlier this year. So far, the show has featured interviews with Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and others.

“Revolt is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture,” stated Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs in June. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

Caresha Please earned a Best Hip Hop Platform nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. City Girls have also picked up nods at the BET Awards and Billboard Music Awards over the last three years. Yung Miami and JT’s song “Good Love” featuring Usher peaked at #70 on the Hot 100 chart in July.