Yung Miami Confronted With Baby Oil Bottle Amid Diddy’s Mounting Legal Woes 

Yung Miami has remained relatively silent amid the fallout from Diddy’s arrest but couldn’t escape a fan with a bottle of baby oil.

Yung Miami may have split from Sean ”Diddy” Combs, but she can’t escape the scandal swirling around the incarcerated mogul.

The rapper and podcaster has faced backlash over her previous relationship and is even implicated in at least one lawsuit against Diddy.

Over the weekend, Yung Miami was approached by a fan as she was leaving the club. The man held up a bottle of baby oil and asked her to sign it.

The former City Girl rapper wasn’t having any of it and rolled her window up, ignoring the fan.

A guy asks Yung Miami to sign a bottle of baby oil since she use to date Diddy pic.twitter.com/gB7RS42CE1 — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) October 6, 2024

For context, the Feds claimed they found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil used in “Freak Off” parties during the raids on Diddy’s homes. The Bad Boy Boss is currently behind bars at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest last month. He pleaded not guilty to three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His legal team is attempting a third time at bail.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed Diddy’s baby oil stash in a post-indictment press conference.

“[Federal agents] seized evidence of the ‘Freak Offs’ – electronic devices that contained images and videos of the ‘Freak Offs’ with multiple victims,” Williams said. “And they seized cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs’ staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the ‘Freak Offs.’ More than 1,000 bottles altogether.”

However, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo downplayed the claims, stating, “I don’t think it was 1,000.” He added, “I think it was a lot. I mean there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk.”

Yung Miami Accused Of Harrassing Alleged Diddy Victim

Meanwhile, Yung Miami was recently accused of harassing one of Diddy’s alleged victims. A Jane Doe accuser claimed Diddy allegedly drugged and impregnated her and said Miami later harassed her to get an abortion.

Yung Miami addressed her relationship with Diddy during an episode of her podcast last in August.

Explaining her silence amid the allegations, Yung Miami stated, “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time.”