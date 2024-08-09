Yung Miami Explains Silence On Diddy Lawsuit Allegations: “I Don’t Know That Person” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami is breaking her silence, addressing her relationship with Diddy on the return episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

Yung Miami is opening up about her relationship with Diddy and why she stayed silent amid all the lawsuits and allegations of rape and human trafficking against the fallen mogul.

On Thursday evening (August 8), the former City Girls rapper was in the hot seat for the return of her Caresha Please podcast. Her close friend Saucy Santana asked her why she did not speak up about Diddy on the season 2 premiere.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time,” she said, adding “I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

Yung Miami explained that “nobody called to see how I was doing” amid the controversy surrounding Diddy.

“People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader, and I made him my brand,” she added. “I met him when he was in another era. I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive.”

According to Miami, “I was celebrating him with the world,” and now, “everybody’s trying to crucify me for it.”

Yung Miami and Diddy sparked dating rumors in 2021 before confirming their relationship on their podcast the following year.

When asked if she experienced domestic violence at the hands of Diddy, the mother-of-two said she suffered abuse in the past and “would never put myself in that situation again.'”

Yung Miami speaks on Diddy for her Caresha Please podcast with Saucy Santana 👀 pic.twitter.com/9rEIZcfu2t — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) August 9, 2024

Yung Miami Confirms Split From Diddy

Yung Miami confirmed she and Diddy are over, and the allegations “really hurt me.”

“Because I just feel like Puff was a really, really good person to me. I feel like he came and he helped me; he elevated me,” she said. Nonetheless, “when all of these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what’s important and it was just me and my career and my family.”

As for Diddy, Miami added, “let him navigate and figure it out on his own because I can’t get caught up in that.”

Yung Miami Says She’s No Longer Dating Diddy: “It Really Really Hurt Me. He Was A Really Really Good Person To Me. But When All These Things Came Out I Needed To Take A Break. I Can’t Get Caught Up With That.” pic.twitter.com/MuCimcqVkd — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) August 9, 2024

After the show aired, Yung Miami shared a clip on Instagram of Santana praising her for staying “so strong” as everybody “turned on you.”

“Tested & counted out,” she captioned her post. “I stood on all 10 & watch the world flip on me. We all go through some s### I just went through mine in front of the world. I let all the narratives run cause a lie is more entertaining than the truth. Thank you to everybody that’s supporting me through this journey.”