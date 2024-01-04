Yung Miami Lashes Out After She Gets Dragged Into Katt Williams Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams’ wild interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast inspired comparisons to Yung Miami’s show Caresha Please.

Yung Miami aired out her critics after her show Caresha Please was compared to Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay on social media. The City Girls member reacted to the chatter following Katt Williams’ memorable appearance on Sharpe’s podcast in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post on Thursday (January 4).

“Yall always got me & Caresha please name in yall mouth,” Yung Miami wrote. “S### if it’s not that good who tf be watching it then? Corny ass b######.”

An X user went viral for claiming Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay was just the male version of Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. The post generated 3.4 million views in less than 24 hours. The comment elicited debates on the platform as other X users criticized Yung Miami’s show.

Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay created a firestorm on social media with the release of an interview with Katt Williams. The comedian bashed fellow comics and other celebrities in a lengthy conversation with Sharpe.

Williams called out Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley and many more in the episode, which racked up more than 7 million views on YouTube as of January 4. Williams also brought up a salacious offer he received from disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Hart responded to Williams on X, writing, “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad.” Cedric the Entertainer, who was accused of stealing Williams’ jokes, fired back in a comment on Instagram.

“Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion my career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” Cedric wrote. “I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat.’ At the Gibson Amphitheater.”

Listen to everything Williams had to say on Club Shay Shay below.