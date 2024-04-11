Yung Miami Responds To Lyric Stealing Accusations & Fight Challenge With Grace 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DajshaDoll accused Yung Miami of stealing a lyric and using it in her new single "CFWM" featuring Skilla Baby.

Yung Miami has responded to up-and-coming rapper DajshaDoll who claims the City Girls artist stole a lyric from her and used it in her new single “CFWM” featuring Skilla Baby.

The line said to be copied was “I’ll go live right now without a f###### filter.” The Ohio-bred artist insisted Miami stole the lyric from her song “R.I.P. Pimp C.”

“If you wanted ah feature could have said that … run the fade,” DajshaDoll wrote on X, tagging Yung Miami

While Dajsha urged Miami to “catch the flight to the hood and come catch this fade” over the dispute, the “Good Love” hitmaker took a more gracious approach.

“I’m from the hood to been in the hood my whole life just recently got out the hood,” she wrote on Instagram. “I look good without fillers/filters. I never heard of you or your song b4 this situation & you could’ve reached out to me or handle this differently.”

Yung Miami also seemingly addressed DajshaDoll’s assertion that she “needed inspo from me,” because her career is over.

“if you inspire ppl that should inspire you to keep going and not want to fight.” she added. “Be blessed and let me enjoy my release day uggghhhhhh!!!!”

DajshaDoll’s stealing accusations came on the day of Miami’s “CFWM” release. Miami also had a spat with her City Girls partner, JT earlier this week.

The duo clashed over alleged “sneak disses” in a heated online exchange before eventually settling their differences.