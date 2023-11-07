Yung Miami Reveals The Secret To Getting A Man Like Diddy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami is sharing her advice on how to get a man like Diddy. According to Caresha, you’ve got to be your authentic self.

The City Girls rapper opened up about how to bag a man like the Hip-Hop mogul during a recent interview. According to Yung Miami, the secret to pulling a Diddy is to be your authentic self.

Furthermore, she advised to ignore the naysayers, adding that although people said she and the Bad Boy Records founder were incompatible, she proved them wrong.

“People said that I wasn’t Diddy’s type,” she said during a recent interview with Catrise J. of Billboard. “But clearly I am so I think that you just gotta be yourself.”

According to Yung Miami, people are attracted to authenticity, something she has in droves.

“Because people, they gravitate to what’s real,” she continued. “So many people try to be something they not. You just gotta be yourself.”

Ultimately, the “Good Love” hitmaker declared, “I’m’ just myself and I’m just that b####. That’s how you just bag a n####.” Check out the clip below.

Over the weekend, Yung Miami celebrated Diddy turning 54 with a series of intimate photos of them together.

“Happy birthday,” she penned in the caption. “There’s no other place I’d rather be! I love to rock with you.”

However, one fan saw the celebratory post as a reason to tell Caresha not to end up like Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie. The model and actress was in a decade-long relationship with Diddy, but the pair never settled down.

“You ain’t learning from Cassie sista!” one person wrote in the comment section.

“I think you under the wrong b.tch page LMAOOOOO,” Miami clapped back.