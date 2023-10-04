Yung Miami Responds To Diddy’s Oprah Winfrey Comparison: “He Knows My Potential” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy said Yung Miami reminds him of Oprah Winfrey, and he can see the City Girl become one of Hip-Hop’s next generation of billionaires.

Diddy sees a big future ahead for Yung Miami, who he likened to Oprah Winfrey and sees similar billionaire potential in the rapper.

The Hip-Hop mogul and the City Girl have been seeing each other for some time, and Diddy has high hopes for Yung Miami, and believes she could be among Hip-Hop’s next generation of billionaires.

He opened up about the artists he believes can follow him in achieving billionaire status during a recent interview with Billboard.

“Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version,” Diddy began. “But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.”

Diddy then went on to cite Yung Miami, who last year shared her aspirations to become “the next Black Oprah.”

“I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls,” Diddy added. “She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”

Yung Miami Says Diddy “Knows My Potential”

On Tuesday (September 3), the “I Need A Thug” hitmaker responded to the Bad Boy Records founder via her Instagram Stories. According to Yung Miami, Diddy can help her follow in his footsteps to become a billionaire.

“Had to repost this again causeeeeee yeah puff,” she wrote alongside a post highlighting his comments. “He knows my potential and he’s gonna push me there!”

The duo opened up about spending quality time together on the first episode of Diddy’s Love Radio last month.

“I have an island,” Diddy explained after Yung Miami recalled a recent trip to Love Island. “This is just for inspirational motivation. You don’t know a lot of Black men that come from the hood that got an island.”