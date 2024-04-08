Yung Miami Reacts After Being Served With Lawsuit At Houston Party 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami was reportedly served with a lawsuit over “Act Bad” merch from an agent of the alleged trademark owner.

Yung Miami was seemingly hit with a lawsuit over her “Act Bad” merchandise after being served with papers at her recent pool party in Houston.

A man named Larry Taylor handed her the lawsuit on behalf of the alleged trademark owner, Charlie Cee accusing Diddy of profiting from the brand. He posted a video of their interaction, which begins with the City Girls’ rapper chatting to her fans.

“Yung Miami, let me give this to you. It’s a gift,” Taylor said, handing her the papers. “It’s from my homeboy Charlie Cee. You been served.”

However, Yung Miami offered a nonchalant response. “Okay,” she added.

Meanwhile, a short while later, Miami took to X (formerly Twitter) to air her frustrations.

“I’m so tired of the internet & ppl f###### with me everyday!!!” she wrote. “Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I’m not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let’s go viral I’m tired!!!!!!!!”

She doubled down, adding, “Like take y’all ass tf on! Over some merch I DONT SELL.”

Yung Miami then blasted a fan who accused her of lying about the nature of the alleged lawsuit.

“Hoe S### that’s y’all problem,” she replied. “Yall always think somebody gotta lie goofy b####!”

When a friend tried to shield her from the heat, the “Good Love” hitmaker rejected the offer.

“No get behind me!!!!!” she stated. “Cause I’m ready to crash tf out!”