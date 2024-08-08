Yung Miami Suggests New “Caresha Please” Episode Will Double As Diddy Tell-All

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami opens up about her relationship with Diddy and addresses the sexual assault allegations surrounding him in her Caresha Please podcast.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami broke her silence on her Diddy romance amid his mounting legal issues.

On Thursday (August 8), Yung Miami addressed her two million Twitter followers with a message accompanied by a trailer for the latest episode of her Caresha Please podcast with Saucy Santana on REVOLT TV.

In the trailer for the podcast, Saucy Santana doesn’t tread lightly and dives deep right away, questioning Yung Miami about her relationship with the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul, in addition to pressing her about her silence during the onslaught of sexual assault allegations Diddy has been at the center of this year.

In the brief tweet, the “Act Up” rapper further stoked flames by seemingly alluding to the difficulty it took for her to do the podcast from a forthcoming and transparent standpoint.

“This wasn’t easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY,” she wrote. “But I’m ready for the smoke! TONIGHT @ 8pm EST on @REVOLTTV #CareshaPlease.”

This wasn't easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY 🙏🏾 But I’m ready for the smoke! TONIGHT @ 8pm EST on @REVOLTTV #CareshaPlease pic.twitter.com/V8mOxeeY7g — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 8, 2024

In an interview with PEOPLE, Yung Miami detailed both her decision to return to REVOLT following Diddy’s separation from the company, along with her choice to address their relationship on her podcast.

“I felt like this was something REVOLT had to go through as well,” she said. “I considered [leaving] it, but at the end of the day, it’s a Black-owned media company and I built a relationship with them — it just felt comfortable and I just felt safe.

“I want to be able to answer all the questions that people may have. I’m ready to answer everything, tell my story, tell my truth, tell my feelings and tell what I’ve been going through.”

The podcast marks the first time Yung Miami has publicly addressed her connection to Diddy in depth since his mansions were raided back in March. Despite her silence, the Florida native was linked to several unsavory allegations as a result of numerous legal filings in which Diddy was named.

In addition to being accused of receiving $250,000 per month, Yung Miami was named in legal docs that allege she agreed to transport a drug known as “pink cocaine” from Miami to Virginia on Diddy’s private jet.

Though Yung Miami’s team has since suggested they had evidence to debunk the allegations, she has remained fairly tight-lipped about her relationship with Diddy — until now.

Diddy and Yung Miami were first romantically linked in the summer of 2021. Rumors about their relationship began circulating after they were spotted together at various events and on vacation. In June 2022, Yung Miami confirmed their relationship during an episode of her podcast Caresha Please in which Diddy appeared as a guest.

The two described their relationship as casual and fun, with Diddy stating they were dating and having a good time, while also emphasizing that they were both single and free to date others.

Check out Yung Miami’s tweet above.