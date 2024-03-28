Yung Miami’s Team Says It Can Debunk Pink Cocaine Claim In Diddy Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Producer Lil Rod claimed Yung Miami transported drugs for Diddy in a bombshell lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul.

Lil Rod accused Yung Miami of transporting pink cocaine for Diddy in a sexual assault lawsuit, much to the chagrin of the City Girls rapper’s team. According to TMZ, Yung Miami’s camp supposedly had proof she wasn’t traveling to bring drugs to Diddy in April 2023.

Yung Miami’s team said she was getting fitted for her Met Gala dress in New York on the day in question. Lil Rod claimed she traveled from Florida to Virginia to bring pink cocaine, also known as tuci, to Sean “Diddy” Combs in an amended complaint filed this week.

“Brendan [Paul] and Kristina Khorram brought drugs,” Lil Rod’s lawsuit read. “[Diddy] and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘something in the water festival’ in Virginia. [Lil Rod] personally witness[ed] Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, sued Diddy for sexual assault and more in February. Yung Miami was identified as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers in Lil Rod’s amended complaint.

“Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit contended. “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill. It is unclear if they were provided the appropriate United States federal tax documents for these payments or if they independently declared these payments on their taxes.”

Lil Rod also accused Yung Miami’s cousin of sexually assaulting him. The cousin, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, was listed as a co-defendant in his lawsuit.

“While using the restroom, Yung Miami’s cousin burst into the bathroom and began groping Mr. Jones,” the lawsuit explained. “Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs sent her in there to sexually assault Mr. Jones. According to Mr. Jones, as she entered the bathroom, she dropped to her knees and began performing oral sex on Mr. Jones’ exposed penis. Mr. Jones pushed her away and exited the bathroom. According to Mr. Jones, Yung Miami’s cousin did not accept Mr. Jones rejection, as she proceeded to follow Mr. Jones out of the bathroom. She started undressing and attempted to straddle him and have sex with him in the presence of Mr. Combs and his staff. Despite the lack of assistance from Mr. Combs and his staff, Mr. Jones pushed her off.”

Lil Rod and several women sued Diddy for sexual assault over the past five months. Diddy is under federal investigation for sex trafficking, among other allegations.