Yung Miami Trending: Names Diddy & Others In Steamy New Single “Rap Freaks”

Yung Miami released her new single “Rap Freaks” on Thursday night (Oct. 28) along with a steamy NSFW video for the song. But it’s not the racy antics in the video that has the internet going crazy. It’s the lyrics as some of your favorite rappers are name-checked with descriptions of what she would like to do to them.
Superstar mogul Diddy is one of the rappers named and his mention is garnering particular attention, especially after rumors of the pair dating emerged earlier this year.
“I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy” The City Girls star raps in the song
“I like bad boys, no ho s###, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)
And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n####, hahaha, night, night, haha)”
After dropping the song, Yung Miami took to Twitter to ask her fans, “What’s y’all favorite line?”
“All the rappers rn”
Another line garnering attention refers to Moneybagg Yo and his “b####,” seemingly a reference to the rapper’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.
One fan responded with “Leave yo b#### at home’ cause I’m waiting on that response.”
Kodak Black’s mention got more than a few laughs.
Earlier this month Diddy took to the comment section of Caresha’s post, succumbing to the thirst trap.
Back in August, Miami shared a video of herself seated in Diddy’s lap, again fuelling rumors of a romance.
Earlier in the day, the City Girls rapper took to Instagram to share some images from a topless photoshoot. Yung Miami was showing some serious skin, sporting tiger print thigh-high boots, gold jewelry, and not much else. Unless you include the slice of pepperoni pizza!
Watch the Official Video For Young Miami “Rap Freaks” Below
All the names Young Miami references in the “Rap Freaks” lyrics below
I’m on a runway
I don’t see a Tory in my lane, I’m with the savages
Drive the boat (Ha), sit on Megan face, ride it like a stallion
Everything we do is on the low, f### social media
I wanna take a flight with Durk, f### him and India (Durkio)
Tryna go baby on baby, if I could f### ’em both, that’ll be crazy (Haha)
Future need to come and find this p#### like he Dora (Pluto)
Real hood b####, I ain’t nothin’ like Lori
How you want it, we could rich or we could do somе drunk sex
Have Meek spittin’ in this cat like hе on FunkFlex
Money bag I’m in the yo, I got a hit song
I need a verse come through, just leave your b#### home (Haha)
P#### hot and ready bring it to you like it’s DoorDash
I can’t even picture myself f#####’ on lil’ Kodak
Many men wanna suck this c### but I want 50 Cent (B####)
I’ll probably let Gotti hit ’cause he got them bricks
Have Rod Wave singin’ in this p#### like a funeral
Put a ring on it, Tom Brady at the Super Bowl
I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy
I like bad boys, no ho s###, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)
And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n####, hahaha, night, night, haha)