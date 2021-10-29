Yung Miami Trending: Names Diddy & Others In Steamy New Single “Rap Freaks”

Young Miami dropped the single and steamy video for the new single “Rap Freaks” and her mention of Diddy has got the internet talking.

Yung Miami released her new single “Rap Freaks” on Thursday night (Oct. 28) along with a steamy NSFW video for the song. But it’s not the racy antics in the video that has the internet going crazy. It’s the lyrics as some of your favorite rappers are name-checked with descriptions of what she would like to do to them.

Superstar mogul Diddy is one of the rappers named and his mention is garnering particular attention, especially after rumors of the pair dating emerged earlier this year.

“I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy” The City Girls star raps in the song

“I like bad boys, no ho s###, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)

And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n####, hahaha, night, night, haha)”

After dropping the song, Yung Miami took to Twitter to ask her fans, “What’s y’all favorite line?”

What’s y’all favorite line? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 29, 2021

Not putting it in Diddy face like a roach! SKSKSKSK pic.twitter.com/cH8DaHzExA — Tropical Toes (@toes_tropical) October 29, 2021

hold on cause ik you did not tell just that man you wanna u put it on his face like them 15 roaches chile!😭☠️ pic.twitter.com/7qFImVDqLu — brailyn (@mfnbrailyn) October 29, 2021

All the rappers rn 😂😂😂😂🥱 pic.twitter.com/8rQ6EC47hj — Mud baby🤮👿 (@JosiahNorwood) October 29, 2021

Another line garnering attention refers to Moneybagg Yo and his “b####,” seemingly a reference to the rapper’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

One fan responded with “Leave yo b#### at home’ cause I’m waiting on that response.”

“Leave yo b#### at home” cause I’m waiting on that response 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/vhIjt0nGdV — C 🌸 (@_luvlife4) October 29, 2021

Nah Fr everyone waiting for that response 🥴😭😭 — DareallRissa😌👑 (@dareallrissa) October 29, 2021

THE LINE WHERE YOU SAID LEAVE THAT HO ARI HOME 😹😹😹 — Katiekaboom (@thekatiekaboom) October 29, 2021

“I’m tryn go baby on baby, If I can f### em both that would be crazy”😝 — A scorpios page 😚 (@itsvalentinoo_) October 29, 2021

I know Ari Fletcher at home cussing and Moneybagg Yo like “now how’d I get in it” 😂



Yung Miami- #RapFreaks pic.twitter.com/SmXHeuu7w3 — 𝓗𝓾𝓰𝓸 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝔃𝓪𝓵𝓮𝔃❤️‍🔥 (@_hugogonz) October 29, 2021

Kodak Black’s mention got more than a few laughs.

I can’t even picture myself f###### on lil Kodak !!!! — UPGORLS 🍕 (@Baddestbittiee) October 29, 2021

I can’t even see myself f###### on lil Kodak — JB🦋. (@ggualla1) October 29, 2021

I can’t even picture myself f###### on lil Kodak … that right there gone have me laughing all mf night 😂😂😂😂 — josh 🦍. (@_Jaaybo) October 29, 2021

Earlier this month Diddy took to the comment section of Caresha’s post, succumbing to the thirst trap.

Back in August, Miami shared a video of herself seated in Diddy’s lap, again fuelling rumors of a romance.

CARESHA AND DIDDY ARE DEADASS DATING ???! pic.twitter.com/j5rjCt5pLc — m (@shortyshustla) August 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, the City Girls rapper took to Instagram to share some images from a topless photoshoot. Yung Miami was showing some serious skin, sporting tiger print thigh-high boots, gold jewelry, and not much else. Unless you include the slice of pepperoni pizza!

I’m on a runway

I don’t see a Tory in my lane, I’m with the savages

Drive the boat (Ha), sit on Megan face, ride it like a stallion

Everything we do is on the low, f### social media

I wanna take a flight with Durk, f### him and India (Durkio)

Tryna go baby on baby, if I could f### ’em both, that’ll be crazy (Haha)

Future need to come and find this p#### like he Dora (Pluto)

Real hood b####, I ain’t nothin’ like Lori

How you want it, we could rich or we could do somе drunk sex

Have Meek spittin’ in this cat like hе on FunkFlex

Money bag I’m in the yo, I got a hit song

I need a verse come through, just leave your b#### home (Haha)

P#### hot and ready bring it to you like it’s DoorDash

I can’t even picture myself f#####’ on lil’ Kodak

Many men wanna suck this c### but I want 50 Cent (B####)

I’ll probably let Gotti hit ’cause he got them bricks

Have Rod Wave singin’ in this p#### like a funeral

Put a ring on it, Tom Brady at the Super Bowl

I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy

I like bad boys, no ho s###, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)

And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n####, hahaha, night, night, haha)







