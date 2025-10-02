Yung Miami’s Tweet Triggers Outrage Days After Court Letter for Diddy Surfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami’s tweet stirred up criticism online after her letter defending Diddy’s character surfaced just days before his sentencing.

Yung Miami drew sharp criticism Wednesday (October 1) after tweeting “I’m UP!!!!!” on X, just days after her letter to the court supporting Diddy came to light ahead of his upcoming sentencing.

The brief post, which might’ve seemed like a harmless flex on any other day, quickly turned into a lightning rod for backlash. Users swarmed her replies, questioning her timing and motives.

“Why you wrote that letter for Diddy?” one user asked.

“You always UP but sleep when it come to Diddy,” another wrote.

A third added, “on nah you was sleep when everybody was on you for writing that letter to diddy tho, but now you up???? weird ass btch!!!”

The backlash stems from Miami’s decision to submit a formal letter to the court vouching for Diddy’s character.

Her statement was one of 75 letters filed in support of the embattled Hip-Hop mogul as he faces a potential 11-year sentence. His legal team is pushing for no more than 14 months, citing time already served.

In her letter, Miami described Diddy as “loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging.”

She made clear that she could not speak to any allegations before meeting him and did not condone any illegal behavior. Instead, she focused on her personal experiences.

She credited Diddy with helping her juggle motherhood and her music career and referenced their joint efforts feeding the homeless during Thanksgiving 2022 as an example of his community involvement.

Miami also pointed to Diddy’s commitment to “real inner work,” including anger management and therapy, and highlighted how he used his platform to elevate Black creatives, noting her own invitation to the 2023 Met Gala as one example.

She ended her letter with a direct plea to the judge: “Judge … that’s a good man.”

Here’s the letter Caresha Brownlee aka Yung Miami wrote for Diddy.



“I’m writing this letter because I believe it’s important for the court to know the side of Sean that

isn’t always seen or spoken about—the man who poured into others, who gave opportunities …” pic.twitter.com/aXUwPfYNrh — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 23, 2025

Diddy’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday (October 3).