Zoey Dollaz Asks Fans To Pray For Him After Getting Shot 5 Times

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Zoey Dollaz just thankful for his life, after being shot multiple times last Thursday (December 10th) in Miami.
Zoey, who is a native of Little Haiti, was targeted after leaving a strip club in the city. The cops say a silver SUV pulled alongside his black Mercedes-Benz sedan and started shooting at the rapper.
Zoey was struck multiple times in the leg, while his female passenger was lucky, and escaped uninjured. He credited all of his fans’ support for helping him pull through a tough situation.
“To everybody that reached out to me I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Zoey Dollaz said in a statement. “To everyone that sent out prayers for me, thank you because it worked! Grateful for your support & prayers I needed them!”
Zoey, real name Elvis Milford, still has a lot of healing to do. According to his manager, the “Post & Delete” rapper who is signed to Future’s Freebandz imprint, was shot five times. The 30-year-old rapper asked his fans to continue to send prayers up, as he recovers from his gunshot wounds.
“Please continue to pray for me as I go through this healing recovery & get back on my feet & back to doing what I do,” Zoey Dollaz asked of his fans, alongside some pictures of himself in a wheelchair and on crutches.
So far, the suspects who shot the rapper are still on the loose. Take a look at some pictures of a heavily bandaged Zoey leaving the hospital and getting back on his feet: