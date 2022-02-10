Zoey Dollaz, Chuck Inglish & CJ Fly Show Support For Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad has been trending on Twitter for several hours. The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee’s name is a major talking point after an explicit video made the rounds on social media.

While it has not been independently confirmed, NSFW footage said to be of Isaiah Rashad went viral. The clip features a man performing oral sex on another man.

Many of Isaiah Rashad’s fans still backed the 30-year-old performer as other people posted homophobic responses. Even fellow rapper Zoey Dollaz showed Rashad support on Twitter.

“Call it how u want but I’m still gonna listen to and support Isaiah Rashad’s music [because] wtf that man [prefers] has nothing to do with me, dawg. Still, a very talented artist, and y’all still support pedos, murderers, [rapists], and much worse [artists],” tweeted Zoey Dollaz.

Call it how u want but I’m still gonna listen to and support Isaiah rashad music c## wtf that man prefer has nothing to do with me dawg still a very talented artist and y’all still support Pedos , murderers , rapist , and much worse artist. — zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) February 10, 2022

Detroit rapper/producer Chuck Inglish also defended Rashad. The Convertibles album creator tweeted, “Seeing the Timeline not switch up on Isaiah was a moment in time. A testament to him as a person.”

In addition, Pro Era representative CJ Fly shared his thoughts on the rumored sex tape. CJ posted, “No Isaiah Rashad slander on my timeline, sending bro love and supporting him no matter what🤞🏽.”

As of press time, Isaiah Rashad has not addressed the video or the conversation about him taking place on social media. The Tennessee native dropped his highest-charting album, The House Is Burning, in July 2021.

Seeing the Timeline not switch up on Isaiah was a moment in time.



A testament to him as a person. — CHUCKINGLISH.eth (@Chuckisdope) February 10, 2022