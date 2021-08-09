Isaiah Rashad Earns His First Top 10 Album With ‘The House Is Burning’

Top Dawg Entertainment emcee Isaiah Rashad dropped his third studio LP, The House Is Burning, on July 30. The project managed to open among the best-sellers of the week.

The House Is Burning debuted at #7 with 41,000 first-week units, giving Isaiah Rashad the first Top 10 album of his career. Previously, 2014’s Cilvia Demo peaked at #40 and 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade peaked at #17.

For The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad recruited Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Jay Rock, Jay Worthy, SZA, 6LACK, and others as guest features. Production was provided by Devin Malik, Kal Banx, Rory Behr, Kenny Beats, and more.

IDK WHAT TO SAY, BUT I LOVE YALL BE SAFE. ANUDDA SOUNDTRACK 4R DA SQUAD !!!! #TheHouseIsBurninghttps://t.co/9E7LTg2OwL pic.twitter.com/8gYEmD0DUo — sun (@isaiahrashad) July 30, 2021

“This album was difficult,” said Rashad prior to the project dropping. “I love music, but I don’t like to say s###. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately.”

The Tennessee native added, “Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter. You know what’s crazy? I’m not even ashamed to say it… I really think my albums aren’t different from each other. Eventually, one of my albums will become a classic. I just love this s###. It’s me.”

This week’s Billboard 200 chart was led by 19-year-old Pop performer Billie Eilish with her Happier Than Ever album (238,000 units.) Last week’s champion, The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love, slipped to #2 in the rankings (65,000 units).

Prince’s Welcome 2 America debuts at #4 (55,000 units), Doja Cat’s Planet Her dropped two spots to #5 (55,000 units), Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes dropped two positions to #8 (30,000 units), and Polo G’s Hall of Fame fell two slots to #10 (27,000 units).