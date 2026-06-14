‘We have DASHCAM footage’: Florida couple goes to Chick-fil-A drive-thru for pick-up order. Then a minor worker falsely accuses them of something ‘inappropriate’

Omar (@lostwithomar), a Florida TikToker, says he and his girlfriend were ejected from a Daytona Chick-fil-A drive-thru after a teenage employee accused them of inappropriate behavior during a mobile-order pickup—an accusation he says his dashcam disproves.

Why Did Chick-fil-A Employees Kick Out This Florida Couple?

“We were just falsely accused of something very explicit,” Omar says. He describes a quick Chick-fil-A drive-thru trip that included a casual convo with his girlfriend about a recent bad trip to Taco Bell. He says an employee, who was a minor, took their mobile order. Minutes later, a manager appeared.

“She says that we need to leave, and I’m asking her, like, ‘Why do we need to leave?'” The manager, he says, refused to explain before stating that “the minor has seen that we were doing something inappropriate while she was asking us, I guess, to order.” He says she then walked off without giving her name.

He says a second manager later clarified the accusation: Omar’s girlfriend’s head, the teenager claimed, “was in between my thighs in the drive-thru as we’re speaking to her.” Omar pushes back. “We both made eye contact with her when she came out to the window. How does that make sense? We have it on recording.”

Threatened with police, Omar welcomed them. “Call the cops because we have … I have a dashcam.” He says none arrived, and Chick-fil-A processed a refund for his order. The couple also noticed that the accusing employee drove off shortly after. Corporate has been notified, Omar says.

Let’s see what the good people have to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Couple’s Chick-fil-A Experience

“Is the footage from inside you vehicle a video recording of the interior or only a voice recording?” one person asked. And indeed, Omar did post the footage on his page as a follow-up.

The clip doesn’t show what happened inside, but the audio is there, and it doesn’t seem like there were any extracurriculars going on. But still, some seemed to be weirdly caping for Chick-fil-A or playing devil’s advocate.

“Everyone reaching in the comments to use ‘you can’t see them’ as a reason to be [skeptical],” said one person. “The audio is enough to mark the timeline in which they were talking & confirming an order with an employee. Just because they paused for a little does not mean they would make the time to do something like that. Come on, guys, use your head? They’re in a drive-thru; they can just be quietly WAITING for their FOOD.”

A commenter noted: “Not sure if this helps any, but Chick-fil-A also has cameras in the drive-thru!!!”

Omar replied that he was aware and expected to see it.

Accusations That Didn’t Survive the Tape

This isn’t the first time a customer’s recording has cut against an establishment’s account. In 2018, local police approached Alexis Brison and a friend at a Missouri Applebee’s and asked them to pay and leave after staff said they believed the women had eaten in the restaurant the day before but left without paying. Brison filmed the encounter. “Black people cannot continue to be treated this way, especially during Black History Month. This is a clear example of RACIAL PROFILING that should not be stood for,” she wrote in the Facebook post, drawing over 3.6 million shares. Three employees were fired, and the location was closed.

In South Carolina this May, food reviewer “Ben A Critic” said the owner and manager of Percy & Willie’s repeatedly touched, leaned on, and pushed him before calling 911. “What did I do wrong? I literally sat down and ordered my food,” he says in the footage. But it got worse, saying he “felt very uncomfortable in this situation. I was surrounded by a lot of angry men, and they all had pocket knives.”

AllHipHop reached out to Omar via TikTok direct message and comment and to Chick-fil-A via email. We will update this story if either responds.

@lostwithomar i honestly cannot believe i recorded this video, me and my girlfriend were falsely accused for a serious crime in a chick-fil-a drive thru.. we’re embarrassed and very frustrated for which the way we were treated we have already filed a complaint and called corporate and let them know that we have DASHCAM footage of how we were treated and the whole drive thru experience. It honestly felt like we were racially profiled. On top of that the minor that accused us of this was seen giggling with other co-workers and looking at our vehicle as we drove to park. We are honestly in disbelief .. @Chick-fil-A ♬ original sound – omar⁷