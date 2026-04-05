Los Angeles man gets home from work. Then he turns on the TV—and sees his golden retriever in a commercial: ‘Booked multiple jobs’

‘Dog got more work than me and I didn’t even know it.’

Could your dog be a celebrity behind your back? You might want to be careful with what your dog is doing while you’re at work. This post tells a super funny, “super LA” story about a golden retriever’s secret life.

Morgan Barrett shares on X an experience that he says happened to someone he knows. Apparently, his friend’s dog was booked and busy with acting gigs. The owner didn’t even know until they saw their dog on television one day, and suspicion started to grow.

So how did this happen? Did the dog learn how to use the internet or a cellphone to book gigs themself? Was the dog sneaking off to casting calls while their owner wasn’t home? No, the truth is much simpler than that.

Booked and Busy Los Angeles Golden Retriever

Morgan Barret shares the following on X:

“Very LA moment:

An acquaintance had a beautiful golden retriever and one night he swore he saw his dog in a random tv commercial

We thought it was funny but dismissed his concerns

Later he finds out that his dog walker had started taking his dog to auditions without telling him and had booked multiple jobs.”

The post has 31,000 likes and 1,000 reposts.

This dog walker might be on to something. If you’re looking to make some extra cash and have a cute pet, maybe consider having them join a pet talent agency. Hollywood Paws, an L.A.-based agency for pets, says “the minimum rate for a trainer and dog on set is $1,300 for just 6 hours.” Yes, dogs can have real agents and real jobs!

Viewers Weigh in on Dog With a Job

“Can you hook me up with this dog walker, because I’ve got a sweet, handsome Golden who does nothing all day. Deadbeat ain’t got no job, but he’s always eating. Time for him to pull his weight,” says one commenter.

“I really want to know what he did after he found out,” says another one.

“Only in LA can your dog accidentally start networking behind your back,” a different person comments.

“Sounds like a pretty good opportunity! Get the dog walker to pay you half, and no cost on days they’re working or auditioning,” suggests another.

“And who is collecting the doggy’s dollars?” someone else questions.

“That’s either an incredible side hustle or a massive breach of trust,” another comment says.

If you’ve got a dog walker and are unsure what they do with your dog all day, perhaps it’s time you check in with them, just in case your dog has a double life you don’t know about.

AllHipHop has reached out to Morgan on X via comment. We will update this story if they respond.

Very LA moment:



An acquaintance had a beautiful golden retriever and one night he swore he saw his dog in a random tv commercial



We thought it was funny but dismissed his concerns



Later he finds out that his dog walker had started taking his dog to auditions without telling… — Morgan Barrett (@MorganBarrettX) March 21, 2026