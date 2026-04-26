‘It was a male shopper’: Woman orders Cocokind Milk from Target. Then she sees what her shopper packed instead

A woman places a delivery order from Target that includes a Cocokind Milk face cleanser. When the order arrives, she realizes the man who did her shopping made an absurd—but also somehow understandable—substitution.

TikTok creator Sam (@samantiks17) posted a video with the comical grocery order delivery story on April 6.

“I placed a Target delivery order and got a text this morning saying my Cocokind Ceramide Milk Face & Body Cleanser wasn’t available. So I said no problem. I got my delivery this morning, and I’m going through the bags, and this is what I got instead. I looked. It was a man who did my shopping. I got milk, I guess,” she says, holding a gallon of milk.

In the caption, Sam wrote, “Target delivery is bomb. Not quite what I was expecting, but it’s the thought that counts.”

Viewers React to the Woman’s Cocokind Target Delivery Mix-Up

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to the idea of real milk as a substitute for Cocokind Ceramide Milk Face & Body Cleanser.

“I ordered string cheese one time,” said one viewer. “It was substituted with Cheeto puffs.”

A second person said, “I hope you drink milk. This is why I always put ‘no substitutions’ in all my orders.”

“I placed an order from Target this week and they said the only milk in the entire store was soy milk,” a third viewer wrote. “And then they were out of the ice cream I wanted, so [the shopper] sent me a picture and the one I wanted was right in the middle.”

Someone else said, “I got a bag of frozen peppers and onions as a substitute for fresh pico de gallo from the deli section.”

How Substitutions Work at Target

According to Target, the Shipt shopper doing the shopping or delivery orders can choose replacement items when items on the list are out of stock. Customers can add specific substitutions for certain items ahead of time or adjust their preferences during checkout.

Those preferences include having the shopper text if something is out of stock before making the substitution selection, choosing on their own, and forgoing substitutions altogether.

Of course, this system can result in issues, as we saw in Sam’s video. Back in 2023, a woman went viral after receiving two kitchen blenders instead of the cosmetic sponges she ordered. Of course, that more than doubled her grocery bill.

Someone asked about how the process works on the shopper’s end in a Shipt shopper community group on Facebook last year. One person said the app will generate the customer’s preselected substitution once the shopper clicks “not found” on the item. “If they don’t put a preference,” the person wrote, “I just send a picture of what they do have as a suggestion/substitute.”

Male Shoppers Have a Habit of Making Poor Substitutions

And Sam is far from the first person to notice an issue with men carrying out delivery orders. One person posted a thread to Reddit’s r/GenXWomen to “rant” about men doing grocery shopping on apps. “It’s so annoying,” the person wrote. “I’m baffled by the consistent incompetence.”

Someone in the comments said, “I schedule weekday early morning deliveries now. Ninety percent chance of a mom working while her kids are in school and it’s always perfect. They have the expertise! The guys bring rotten tomatoes and steal snacks, lol.”

Another person posited, “I read a story in The Atlantic recently about how some huge proportion of American grocery purchases are now snack foods. Some single people with no kids eat a diet consisting almost entirely of a combination of snack foods, prepared foods, easy-prep packaged convenience foods and fast food because the time and effort of all the shop, prep, cook, and cleanup required for ‘real’ cooking … for themselves doesn’t feel worthwhile.”

They continued, “It’s possible that these guys just don’t eat the way that you do, so they don’t normally even go to certain aisles in the store. Also it is very possible that girlfriend/wife/mom does all the grocery shopping at their house.”

AllHipHop contacted Sam via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Target via email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.