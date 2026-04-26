Texas bartender works VIP at Formula 1 Lenovo party. Then she realizes there’s no tip jar: ‘It was not professional’

A woman raised concerns about working conditions after posting a TikTok about a three-day bartending job in Austin, Texas, for the Lenovo suite at Formula 1, where everything seemed to go wrong.

On April 16, bartender @boosboozemobilebar posted a TikTok about the chaotic conditions of working a Formula 1 event. “When I got on the phone with the lady about working this event, I should have known to never take this job,” says the bartender.

What Made This Bartending Job So Chaotic?

She says the first red flags came during the interview process. Allegedly, the woman interviewing her asked questions like her race, whether she was “pretty,” and if she could send a photo. “I knew I shouldn’t have taken this job, but I really wanted this on my resume, and I thought it would open up doors for me,” she says. “It didn’t.”

She says that the lack of organization was clear from the start. She initially had trouble figuring out where she was supposed to be once she arrived at the event site. “It took me over an hour to figure out where I was supposed to be,” she says.

She adds that once she arrives at her station, nobody is there. “Not a soul for at least 15 minutes,” she says.

She learns that she is working with two other bartenders, even though she had thought she’d be bartending alone. Once they get working, she realizes one of her fellow bartenders does not know many fundamentals of the job. She claims her coworker asked her what was in a margarita and how to make it.

What Were The Alleged Working Conditions?

She also adds that her hours were all day long, lasting from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for three days in a row, with no time for anything else. “They told us when we clean up, we get to go to the concert afterwards for free,” she says. “We never got to go to a concert. We were stuck there, just cleaning, just scraping floors basically.”

She adds that in the midst of the busy days, few meals were provided. “I was fed one meal that entire time,” she adds. “One meal for each day, and we got to sit outside on the grass in the heat.”

Among her issues with the event was the lack of consistency and professionalism. “I get told to wear slacks, a black long-sleeve button-up shirt, and to look nice,” she says. “So many people showed up in just tank tops. It was not professional. Nobody looked professional.”

An additional experience with unprofessionalism came with a co-worker who showed up near the end of the last day. The TikToker said the woman was consistently speaking inappropriately and accused the woman of stealing from her. “She tried to accuse me of taking money from her,” she says.

The bartender says that when she realized there was no tip jar, she was told not to mention gratuity. She claims she was told she would receive her gratuity after the event. A month later, she still had not received any form of payment, she says. She adds that she finally got paid when she was in Mexico, a month after the event, and only received $800 for the event and $300 in gratuity.

How Does This Story Reflect Working Conditions for Large-Scale Events?

Stories like this point to broader, well-documented issues in the event-based service industry, where workers often fall into a gray zone between freelance and traditional employment.

According to research from organizations’ investigations by groups such as the National Employment Law Project, hospitality and event workers are disproportionately affected by inconsistent scheduling, wage disputes, and a lack of basic protections like guaranteed breaks or overtime enforcement.

Large-scale events like Formula 1 frequently rely on subcontracting layers. This can obscure accountability when things go wrong. Investigations have found that temporary event staff are more likely to experience delayed pay, unclear tipping structures, and misclassification as independent contractors, limiting their ability to seek recourse.

AllHipHop reached out to @boosboozemobilebar via TikTok direct message and the TikTok comment section, and Formula 1 and Lenovo via email. We will update this story if any party responds.